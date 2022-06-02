Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.78. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $11.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.18. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -25.34%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.