Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VLY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.