Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 2,314,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,454. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.