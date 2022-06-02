Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.