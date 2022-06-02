Analysts’ Downgrades for June 2nd (AGLE, AI, ALB, ANF, APTS, AUY, BBAJF, CCI, CMCSA, CTS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 2nd:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.50.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a peer perform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuoteMedia, Inc. is a leading provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. The company is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, SEC filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. Its array of services benefit clients with an exceptional number of strong technical differentiators in embedded, fully private-labeled and seamlessly integrated environments. “

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

