Analysts Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $35.00 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,725.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $35.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

