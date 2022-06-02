Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 948,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

