Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

