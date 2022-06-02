Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.96 Million

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to report $179.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.82 million. Anaplan posted sales of $144.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $744.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

