Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.29. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 133,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 408,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

