Analysts Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.06.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDX traded up 0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 9.44. 92,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.95 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.70.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

