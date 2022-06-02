Analysts Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings of ($10.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.