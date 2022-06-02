Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $15.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $62.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.05 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

