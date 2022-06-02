Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 38.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 1,174,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

