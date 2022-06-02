Analysts Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $77.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $78.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year sales of $388.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.93 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GitLab.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.