Analysts Expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDT. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mandiant by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,623,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 431,457 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Mandiant by 689.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 658,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 575,088 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth about $10,316,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Mandiant by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,892,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,885. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

