Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce $152.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $633.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,926 shares of company stock worth $1,620,410 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

