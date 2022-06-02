Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.
Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 792,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
