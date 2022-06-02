Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Stratasys also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SSYS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Stratasys by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

