Analysts’ New Coverage for June 2nd (ABIO, ACU, AHPI, CALT, CNTB, CRAYF, CREX, EVFM, GALT, GLYC)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 2nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM). Laidlaw issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

