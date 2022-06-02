Analysts Offer Predictions for Gambling.com Group Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 million and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

