Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 2nd (A, AI, ALO, AMBA, AMBP, ASC, ATUS, BAS, BJ, BK)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 2nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,615 ($20.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $72.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $59.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $580.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $70.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $175.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $135.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $175.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $70.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37).

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital to C$46.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.77) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $119.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $331.00 to $309.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $430.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $338.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $490.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $368.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $362.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $425.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $341.00 to $352.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $88.00 to $73.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $238.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $265.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $104.00 to $94.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $88.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $124.00 to $101.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $45.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $23.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.50 to $45.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was given a 3,000.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $89.00 to $82.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$0.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $418.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $434.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $401.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $416.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital to C$63.85. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $42.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from 120.00 to 125.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.62 ($7.12) to €7.55 ($8.12).

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44).

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $260.00 to $205.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$32.50 to C$40.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$36.00. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $77.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $60.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $31.00 to $26.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$170.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $68.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

