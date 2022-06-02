Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $159.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $155.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $139.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $171.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Walmart was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Walmart was given a new $141.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $181.00.

4/8/2022 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $168.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

