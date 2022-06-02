Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nautilus (NLS)

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Nautilus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

5/25/2022 – Nautilus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2022 – Nautilus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/24/2022 – Nautilus was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

5/24/2022 – Nautilus had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Nautilus had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nautilus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Nautilus stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Nautilus Inc alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nautilus by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1,471.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 159,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.