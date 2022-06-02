Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

6/2/2022 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $602.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Top-line growth was driven by strength in networking and server storage segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom’s next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth. Broadcom expects fiscal third-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow more than 25% and 60% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. Recently announced VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs.”

5/27/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $658.00.

5/24/2022 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $686.00 to $657.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVGO traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

