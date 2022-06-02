Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

5/17/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $30.00.

5/12/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

5/4/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $25.00.

4/12/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EDR opened at 22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,213.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.27. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

