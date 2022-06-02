Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00.

5/20/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/13/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00.

5/11/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

5/10/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $50.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $52.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $98.00.

4/25/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

4/21/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

