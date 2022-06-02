Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

5/27/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/27/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($60.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/18/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($60.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR:HEI traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €53.78 ($57.83). 422,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.28. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($82.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

