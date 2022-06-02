Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.48, suggesting that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,753.51 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 843.40%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Accelera Innovations (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

