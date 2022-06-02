Analyzing Polaris (NYSE:PII) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Polaris has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polaris and ADS-TEC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.20 billion 0.77 $493.90 million $6.90 15.47 ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.71 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polaris and ADS-TEC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 4 6 1 2.46 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

Polaris currently has a consensus target price of $128.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.50%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Polaris.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 5.24% 43.24% 10.35% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris beats ADS-TEC Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

