Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at $102,701,009.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

