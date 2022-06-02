Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

AOMR stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $352.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 50,270 shares of company stock valued at $687,042.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.