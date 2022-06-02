Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

AAUKF stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

