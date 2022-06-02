ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 800 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $11.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.75. The company had a trading volume of 342,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,428. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.04 and its 200-day moving average is $327.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

