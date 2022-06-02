ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 800 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $11.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.75. The company had a trading volume of 342,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,428. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.04 and its 200-day moving average is $327.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.
ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
