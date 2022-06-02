ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of ANPDF remained flat at $$11.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

