Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Anthem also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.40 EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $9.61 on Thursday, reaching $489.58. 9,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,960. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

