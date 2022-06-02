Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.00. 1,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,960. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 72.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

