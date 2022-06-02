Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.52).

Several research firms recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,495 ($18.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.57.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

