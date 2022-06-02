APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. APA reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $13.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $17.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:APA opened at $47.62 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

