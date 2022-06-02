Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

