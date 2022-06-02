ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 477,241 shares of company stock worth $1,092,974. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

