Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

ACHR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 186,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,908. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

