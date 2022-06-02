Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 215.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 535,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Arcimoto has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 28.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.