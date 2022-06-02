Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells $35,415.35 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 286,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.