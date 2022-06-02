Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells $35,415.35 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 286,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

