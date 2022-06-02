Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.
NYSE AMBP opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.