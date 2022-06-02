Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

