Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,173,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,012. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

