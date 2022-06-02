Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.31.

Asana stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.96. Asana has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

