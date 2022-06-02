Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.74).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.95) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 309.20 ($3.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.79.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,345.65).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

