ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,615 Price Target at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,615 ($20.43) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.10) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,474.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,911.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

