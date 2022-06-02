Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.57 million to $32.34 million. Assertio posted sales of $25.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year sales of $130.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.23 million to $133.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.34 million, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $134.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

