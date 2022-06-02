AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Financial Comparison

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

26.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.10%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 10.15% 5.33% 3.87% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 175.52% 74.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 2.93 $25.67 million $0.78 27.10 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.26 $29.00 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.